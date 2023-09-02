CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shilpa Shetty Kundra FINALLY Reacts To husband Raj Kundra's Biopic On His Arrest: 'It's Not My...'
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Kundra FINALLY Reacts To husband Raj Kundra's Biopic On His Arrest: 'It's Not My...'

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

September 02, 2023

Mumbai, India

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra likely to make his acting debut soon. (Photo: Instagram)

Rumours are rife about Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra, producing a movie around his life and his arrest in an alleged involvement in creating adult content.

Back in 1993, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took her first steps into the world of cinema with her debut in Baazigar. Now, after three decades in the entertainment industry, Shilpa reflects on her journey, speaking of her popularity that has continued to grow over the years. As she returns to the judging panel of reality show, India’s Got Talent, Shilpa delved into her three-decade long career and the challenges of balancing her professional life alongside motherhood in a recent chat with Etimes.

As schools reopen, Shilpa’s daily routine kicks off as early as seven in the morning. She sharef that both of her kids have resumed their school, and with them growing up, her days have become quite busy. “My days are getting pretty hectic with the kids growing up. I am trying to fit most of the things in a day,” said Shilpa, who recently returned from a family holiday. For rest, it may be exciting, but not for Shilpa. “It is anything but exciting. It is a lot of work. I am overworked and underpaid,” she added, saying “Maybe not underpaid (laughs) overworked for sure.”

She also said that she does not go in the past. “The only time I reminisce about the past is when I have to use it as a lesson in the present day. It is your past that molds you as the person that you are. I do think how I get the love that I get from people. I feel happy and proud that I have carved a niche for myself in this plethora of talent,” she said, adding, “Life is so unpredictable; you don’t know what is in store for you. I don’t think about the past or the future. I am happy where and who I am. I am a very pragmatic person. I believe that everything happens for the best, even the worst happens for a reason.”

Rumours are rife about Shilpa’s husband, Raj Kundra, potentially producing a movie centered around his life, including his arrest in an alleged involvement in creating pornographic content. According to the speculations, he might take on an acting role and produce the film. When asked about this, Shilpa said, “It’s not my place to say anything."

Shreyanka Mazumdar
September 02, 2023
last updated:September 02, 2023, 11:00 IST