Shilpa Shetty Looks Chic In Short Denim Dress As She Comes To Pick Her Son Viaan From School; Watch

Shilpa Shetty always manages to make head turns with her impeccable fashion sense. She was today clicked in a chic avatar as she came to pick up her son Viaan from school. The Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast effortlessly rocked a fashionable short denim dress, exuding confidence and style.

The video which has been grabbing all attention was shared by Viral Bhayani. In the video, we can see Shilpa walking with her son outside the school. Other children are also coming out of the building. Her outfit was looking trendy and comfortable. The chic denim dress accentuated her svelte figure, while the short length added a playful touch to her ensemble. With her radiant smile and poised demeanor, she effortlessly combined the roles of a doting mother and a fashion-forward diva. The paparazzi were quick to capture Shilpa Shetty. The outfit perfectly complemented her natural beauty, enhancing her vibrant personality.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

top videos

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is best known for films, including Baazigar, Phir Milenge, Life in a Metro and Dus. She began her acting career with the thriller film Baazigar which earned her nominations for two Filmfare Awards. She is all set to make her digital debut in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. The actor is also making his digital debut.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. She is carrying a retro look. Announcing her association, she wrote, “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in #KD’s battlefield as Satyavati.” The film also stars actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has ‘Sukhee’ in the pipeline.