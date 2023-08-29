Shilpa Shetty Looks Oh So Sexy In a Saree, Slips Into a Bold Strapless Blouse; Video Goes Viral

Shilpa Shetty stole our hearts as she stepped out on Tuesday afternoon in the city. The actress, who has been busy with her judging duties on the small screen, was spotted out and about by the paparazzi. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shilpa was seen wearing a gorgeous saree. The actress was seen wearing a white saree which featured colourful embellishments. As though the saree wasn’t an eyegrabber, Shilpa styled a bold blouse with it.

She was seen wearing an off-shoulder red blouse. Shilpa gave the paparazzi a good look at the outfit as she struck numerous poses for the cameras. She also had a fun banter with the cameramen. Watch the video below:

Shilpa has been busy with her show, India’s Got Talent- Season 10. She is playing a judge on the show with Kirron Kher and Badshah. She is often spotted outside the sets of the show by the paparazzi. On Monday, she was spotted wearing grand gagra-choli as part of an upcoming episode. In a video shared by an Instagram handle, Shilpa posed for the cameras despite looking a tad tired. Watch the video below:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty’s most recent appearance was in the 2022 movie Nikamma, where she co-starred alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa’s next venture involves her participation in Rohit Shetty’s debut on the digital platform with the series Indian Police Force (IPF). This web series is set to be led by Sidharth Malhotra, and it will also showcase the presence of Vivek Oberoi. The actress had fractured her leg during the filming of the series last year. Rohit Shetty is yet to announce a release date.