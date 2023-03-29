Shilpa Shetty, Mom Sunanda Shetty Enjoy Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Show After Latter's Angioplasty

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda, after her heart surgery, was spotted enjoying a movie date with her daughter, actress Shilpa Shetty. Sunanda Shetty underwent angioplasty surgery and was hospitalized in Mumbai last week. However, as per a report by ETimes, she went to PVR Juhu with Shilpa to watch Rani Mukerji's critically-acclaimed film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Sunanda reportedly appeared to be in good health and high spirits, indicating that she has recovered well. The mother-daughter duo reportedly looked happy after the movie show.

Previously, Shilpa posted a message on her social media handle, informing her followers that her mother had undergone surgery. She posted a picture of her mother from a hospital. The actress also expressed gratitude to Dr Rajiv Bhagwat, who is the same cardiologist who treated Sushmita Sen after her recent heart attack.

Sharing the note, Shilpa wrote, “Seeing a parent undergo surgery is never easy for any child but, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster but, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day!” She added, “Thank you so much, Dr Rajeev Bhagwat, for taking such good care of Ma before, during, and after her surgery. A huge thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care." She concluded the post with these words, “Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest Insta fam. Prayers work miracles”.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a legal drama directed by Ashima Chibber and features Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. The movie's screenplay was co-written by Sameer Satija, Ashima Chibber, and Rahul Handa. The film is an adaptation of Sagarika Chakraborty's autobiography, The Journey of a Mother, which chronicles her experience of fighting for her children after the Norwegian Childcare system (Barnevernet) took them away.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty on the occasion of Gudi Padwa announced that she will be joining the cast of Prem’s directorial film KD - The Devil. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja and V Ravichandran in crucial roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here