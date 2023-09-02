Shilpa Shetty Reveals She Was Never Counted In Top 10 Actors; Says ‘I May Have Received…’

Shilpa Shetty has come a long way in her career. This November, she will complete 30 years in Bollywood and in this long journey, she has essayed many such roles which has left a mark on audiences’ minds. However, in a recent conversation with ETimes, Shilpa Shetty opened up about her journey and expressed her feelings about being overlooked in the industry’s top-tier lists. She said despite getting a lot of love from fans she was never counted in the top 10 actors list.

Speaking about the same with the portal, the actress even said that she is very happy wherever she is now. “I feel there is poetic justice in life, always. I was never in the top 10 actors (list). I may have received a lot of love and adulation but never counted in the top 10 actors – maybe lack of opportunity, or what I don’t know. Today look at me I am doing the biggest series. I have just finished filming a movie. I am doing a multilingual movie. I have nothing to complain about today. We all have our journey, I have carved a niche on TV, and my brands are doing well,” she was quoted saying.

She further said, “The only time I reminisce about the past is when I have to use it as a lesson in the present day. It is your past that molds you as the person that you are. I do think how I get the love that I get from people. I feel happy and proud that I have carved a niche for myself in this plethora of talent,” she said, adding, “Life is so unpredictable; you don’t know what is in store for you. I don’t think about the past or the future. I am happy where and who I am. I am a very pragmatic person. I believe that everything happens for the best, even the worst happens for a reason.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon be making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She was recently seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, a remake of the Telugu film Middle-Class Abbayi. She will soon be seen in a Kannada film, the Hindi film Sukhee.