Shilpa Shetty Says 'Never Easy for Any Child...' as Her Mother Sunanda Shetty Undergoes Surgery

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's mother Sunanda Shetty recently underwent a surgery. The actress informed about it to her fans by posting a picture of her mother along with the doctor who treated her at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty revealed that it was a tough phase for her, but her mother’s spirit to fight and recover gave her courage and resilience.

In her post, the actress also thanked the hospital staff for taking care of her mother and asked her fans and followers to keep her mom in their prayers.

“Seeing a parent undergo surgery is never easy for any child. But if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom, it’s her guts and her fighting spirit," Shilpa Shetty wrote. She recalled that the last few days have been like a roller coaster ride for her, but her mother's courage and the expertise of the doctors at the hospital were a blessing in disguise. “Thank you so much, Dr. Rajeev Bhagwat, for taking such good care of Ma before, during, and after her surgery. A huge thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support and care."

Lastly, she requested her Instagram family to pray for her mother’s full recovery. Her sister, Shamita Shetty, replied, “Our mommy is the strongest." Soon, many of her industry friends and colleagues sent in their good wishes. Raveena Tandon wrote, “Wishing a speedy recovery." Vaibhavi Merchant commented, “Godspeed recovery and all our good wishes. All will be well." Sophie Choudry said, “Aunty is a rockstar! She will be even stronger, God willing! Tons of love."

Shilpa Shetty is quite close to her mother. The actress is seen celebrating most festivals with her. Last week, the actress spent Holi together with her family. On the eve of Holi, Shilpa, along with her children, husband, and mother, performed the auspicious ritual of Holika Dahan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon appear in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police force. The movie will also feature Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She was last seen in her film Nikamma in 2022.

