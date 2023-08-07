Shilpa Shetty Serves Up Monday Motivation With Intense Workout; Watch Viral Video

Shilpa Shetty once again proved why she is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. On Monday, she shared an intense workout video on her social media platform. The viral video showcases the diva‘s dedication to her fitness routine, serving up some serious Monday motivation for her millions of followers.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen sweating it out at the gym as she performs a series of challenging exercises. From cardio drills to weightlifting, the actress demonstrated her versatility in fitness training, leaving viewers in awe of her incredible strength and stamina. The video was shared by Instant Bollywood. One of the fans wrote, “Age not matter.” Another wrote, “Hard work karte ho ap.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Recently, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted entering a plush restaurant in town. While age lovebirds twinned in leopard-printed outfits, what grabbed eyeballs was Raj Kundra’s bizarre-looking mask. A video of him stepping out of his car, donning the mask has gone viral now. Shilpa looked effortlessly glam in her leopard-printed dress. She kept her wavy locks lose. She completed her look with a black sling bag and heels. She donned one of her brightest smiles, when the paparazzi captured her. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her outfits.

Recently, there was news that Raj Kundra is likely to make his acting debut soon. Pinkvilla reported that a film based on Kundra’s 63-day-long jail experience in 2021 in connection with the pornography case will be made soon. Reportedly, Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. The film features actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has Sukhee and Indian Police Force in the pipeline.