Shilpa Shetty Shares A Funny Post Gym Video Showing Tough Workout Day, Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

Shilpa Shetty is known for her fitness dedication. She has proved that age is just a number with her toned figure. Her social media account contains inspiring workout videos. However, today she shared a hilarious post-gym video on her Instagram account. Shilpa shared a candid glimpse of her tough workout day leaving fans in splits.

In the video, we can see Shilpa is not able to walk as she crawls to reach her destination. The actress, dressed in a black tee and leopard print pants, is having a tough day. She has explained in her caption, “This is how I walk (crawl) out of the gym when I get LEGLESS after a heavy Leg day BUT! That’s no reason to give up or give in. Keep pushing yourself for one more rep. You CAN! Happy Monday!” As soon as the video was shared on her account, fans quickly responded. Some praised her and some were laughing. They dropped laughing emojis.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Recently, there was news that Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is likely to make his acting debut soon. Pinkvilla reported that a film based on Kundra’s 63-day-long jail experience in 2021 in connection with the pornography case will be made soon. Reportedly, Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film.

“The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. “The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script,” the source added. However, it should also be noted that Raj Kundra has not made any official announcement regarding this so far.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. The film features actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has Sukhee and Indian Police Force in the pipeline.