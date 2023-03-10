Shilpa Shetty is known for having a noteworthy approach toward fashion. Be it glamorous red carpet events or casual candid appearances, the actress always makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. At the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, the actress marked her attendance in an all-purple ensemble featuring orange and yellow motifs.

She looked like a vision to behold. Kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and a dark maroon lip colour tied her whole look together. She posed with elegance and perfection at the ramp. Her outfit also came with a cape of the same shades.

The Lakme fashion week is being held at Jio World Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. It started with Sustainable Fashion Day on March 9th and will culminate with the Lakmé Grand Finale on March 12th.

Apart from being a fashion icon, Shilpa Shetty is also a big-time fitness enthusiast. The actress is a huge advocate of mental well-being with Yoga and often urges her fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle. On Monday, the actress gave a glimpse at her Cardio day.

Sharing a video, she wrote, “Let your #MondayMotivation be something that you love doing, what better combo than an amalgam of burning calories on some fab music. My routine today was the Lower Body Targeted Cardio Drill. It works the cardiovascular system & legs majorly, Glutes, Quadriceps, and Hamstrings. This routine can actually be added to a quick cardio session post weight-training or as a finisher to your leg day training. But, it has to be timed. e.g.: You can do 3 or more reps for 60 seconds each.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dasani. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. The show will also mark her web series debut.

