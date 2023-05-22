Shilpa Shetty's Monday Motivation Is All About 'Fitness' And 'Flexibility', Check It Out

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fitness enthusiast. She is well-known for her fitness routines and diet-conscious plans. Her Instagram account is a treat for all of her followers. She frequently posts excerpts from her fitness routine which includes yoga, stretches, and occasionally even cardio. Recently, The actress posted a reel demonstrating her workout and some yoga poses along with her signature motivation dose for the weekdays.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share one of her workout videos in which she displayed her strength and fitness through strenuous exercise. For her caption, Shilpa Shetty penned, “With my feet firmly grounded, here’s me ‘wheeling’ in a new week with fitness, flexibility, and a dash of fun..Join me in this core-driven compound movement that works the legs and core extensively. Performing these reps works your cardiovascular system, develops core strength, and also helps develop cardiorespiratory endurance. This may look like it’s a tough one..But remix this with me, tag me, and I’ll share the best ones on my Stories."

Reacting to her post, one of the fans wrote, “Kaha se laate hai celebrities ye sab itni energy?" Another one commented, “Iss Umar mein kaise kar leti ho, idhar toh 32 mein bhi nahi hota!" Someone else said, “Major bench mark(with heart emojis)". A fan also stated, “Motivation (with fire emoji)".

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. She is carrying a retro look. Announcing her association, she wrote, “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in #KD’s battlefield as Satyavati.” The film also stars actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has ‘Sukhee’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ in the pipeline.