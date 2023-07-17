Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffar Idukki-starrer Chaattuli Trailer Out; Watch Here

In recent times, Malayalam cinema has produced some of the most exciting and engaging content for viewers. From the content of the film to even the performances, Malayalam films are leaving an indelible mark on the audience. Another exciting Malayalam film named Chaattuli has recently released its trailer and has received a great response from the audience. The film has Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffar Idukki, and Kalabhavan Shajohn in prominent roles. These actors always impressed the audience through charismatic performances, and netizens are excited to see the full film after watching the trailer.

In the trailer, it can be seen that most of the film has been shot in the forest. There are visuals of various animals, insects, and dense forests. According to reports, the trailer also shows that the police are searching for a crime that has happened in the forest. There’s a tribal element, which can also be seen in the clip. The trailer ends on a suspenseful note and has created a lot of excitement among the viewers. Reportedly, the film is expected to release in August this year.

The makers revealed the first poster of the film, which offered a dark and intriguing drama. It was reported that Shine Tom Chacko will be playing the role of a police officer in the film, Kalabhavan Shajohn will be seen in the character of a local politician, and Jaffer Idukki will be seen in a tribal avatar in the highly anticipated project.

The film is directed by Raaj Babu and produced under the banners of Nelson Ipe Cinemas, Shah Faizy Productions, and Navathej Films. Apart from the lead actors, the projects also have Karthik Vishnu, Ikru, Varsha Prasad, Letha Das, and Sruthy Jayan in supporting roles. The music in the film is by Bijibal, Rahul Raj, and Justin Philipos, the cinematography is handled by Pramod K Pillai, and Ayoob Khan will be in charge of the cuts for this Shine Tom Chacko starrer.