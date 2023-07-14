Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Malayalam Film Kurukkan's Trailer Out

The trailer of the much-awaited Malayalam film Kurukkan was released on Wednesday. Directed by Jayalal Divakaran, the movie stars Shine Tom Chacko, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Sreenivasan in leading roles.

Sreenivasan is introduced in the trailer for Kurukkan as a crafty character who frequently poses as a phoney witness in court. Alongside him, Vineeth plays the role of a cop, which heightens the comedy in the movie. The movie appears to be a hilarious courtroom comedy filled with rib-tickling one-liners.

So far, the trailer has garnered over 7.98 lakh views on YouTube and is still counting more. Several social media users have shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, “Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan in comedy roles…That’s enough for kurukkan." Another user wrote, “So happy to see our very own Srinivasan again on screen." One user also added, “Love this amazing father-son duo." Watch the Kurukkan trailer here:

In the film, Kurukkan, Sreenivasan portrays the character Krishnan. Vineeth Sreenivasan, on the other hand, portrays a sincere and naive police officer. Shine Tom Chacko takes on the role of a journalist in the movie.

Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the film also has Sudhir Karamana, Srikant Murali, Dileep Menon, Joji John, Ashwath Lal, Balaji Sharma, Krishnan Balachandran, Nandan Unni, Azeez, Nedumangadu, Malavika Menon, and Gowri Nanda, among others.

Backed by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra Productions, Kurukkan marks the comeback of veteran Sreenivasan. Scripted by Manoj Ramsingh, the film is set to release on July 27. With music composed by Unni Elayaraja, the cinematography of the film is handled by Jibu Jacob.

Sreenivasan is best known for films including Sandesham, Vadakkunokkiyantram and Akkare Akkare Akkare. Some of his other notable films include Keedam, Theevram, Traffic, Laysa Laysa, Kalyanam and Makal. He was last seen in Pyali. The actor now has a few films lined up including Pappa, Thaara, Nancy Rani and Krishna Kripasagram, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan rose to fame with his debut in the hit Malayalam film Cycle and soon became a prominent leading actor. He also acted alongside his father in the movie Makante Achan. Vineeth Sreenivasan is also known for penning the lyrics of his album songs. He has a few films in the pipeline Tholvi F.C. and Khajuraho Dreams.