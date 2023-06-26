Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Pathimoonnam Rathri's Teaser Out; Watch Here

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is known to be a powerhouse performer and has amassed a massive fan following with his impeccable acting skills. Chacko is currently occupied with the shooting of his film Pathimoonnam Rathri directed by Maneesh Babu. Manorama Music Songs unveiled the teaser of this movie on Saturday, which struck a chord with the audience.

Pathimoonnam Rathri revolves around people like Vinod Abraham (Chacko), who works as a trainer in a Thiruvananthapuram-based IT company. As per the teaser, he is arriving in Kochi for a work-related meeting. Shivaram (Vishnu Unnikrishnan) decides to travel from Marayur to Kochi for the New Year celebrations. The teaser also features Malavika (Malavika Menon) who is set to resume her work at a clothing store in Kochi after a vacation at Adimali. How do they meet each other in Kochi on December 31 and their lives get connected? This forms the premise of this film.

Actors Dain Davis, Meenakshi Raveendran and Archana Kavi will also be featured in Pathimoonnam Rathri. As shown in the teaser, the plot of the film revolves around money, power and lust.

Seeing the teaser, a social media user commented, “The teaser looks promising. Waiting for the song and trailer release. I am very happy to be a part of this movie. Thank you Maneeshettan, Maisha Chechi, and all the cast and crew members for your never-ending support." Another user appreciated the director Maneesh for the glimpses of the action sequences shown in the teaser.

Backed by Mary Maisha under the D2K Films banner, Pathimoonnam Rathri, billed to be a thriller, is currently in the pre-production stage. Dinesh Neelakandan is associated with this movie as a writer while RS Anandakumar has handled the cinematography. Vijay Velukutty is in charge of the editing. Composer Anooj Babu and lyricist K Santhosh have collaborated on the song Madhu Nirayunna. Singer Zia Ul-Haq has provided his vocals to this number.

Besides Pathimoonnam Rathri, Chacko is anticipating the release of his upcoming films Aaraam Thirukalpana and Devara.