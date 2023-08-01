Shiv Thakare Dating Daisy Shah? Latter Breaks Silence and Says 'We Do Not Like To Display...'

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah are often snapped together which has left everyone wondering if the two Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 stars are dating each other. However, in a recent interview, Daisy opened up about her dating rumours with the Bigg Boss 16 runner-up and revealed that they are just friends as of now. She mentioned that she would not want anyone to judge their relationship till the time they officially announce that they are a couple.

“The linkup rumours with Shiv Thakare don’t affect our friendship. It’s just that we try to tackle things our way because till the time we don’t declare that we are dating each other till then we wouldn’t want media, people or fans to judge that we are dating or are a rumoured couple. Let us come out and say. We are just friends, abhi filhaal," Daisy told E-Times.

Daisy further revealed that her bond with Shiv Thakare is friendlier than ever now and shared that any type of rumour does not affect their bond. “We are as friendly and even more friendly than before. It’s fine and we just try to keep our personal life to ourselves. We don’t like to display it to the world. I believe that ke aap jitna zyaada duniya ko doge about your personal life, they get that much content to scrutinise things," she added.

Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare are currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, other contestants who are a part of the show include - Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa Banerji, Sheezan Khan and Soundous Moufakir.

Recently, Anjum Fakih got eliminated from the stunt-based reality show when she said, “Throughout the show, I discovered so much about myself and learned how to take control of my mental space. These valuable lessons will stay with me for a lifetime. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the viewers and my fellow contestants who supported me throughout this thrilling adventure. Their encouragement meant the world to me, and I hope I have made them proud. A special thanks to the amazing Rohit sir, whose mentorship unlocked my potential. His belief in us gave us the strength to face every challenge even with fear coursing through our minds.”