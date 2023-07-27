Shiv Thakare Desires To Go On A Date To Paris With This Bollywood Actress

Shiv Thakare, who recently appeared on Roadies 19, often grabs the headlines for a rumoured relationship. After his breakup with Veena Jagtap, his name was linked to Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri. But this time the actor is in the news after he expressed his desire to date one of the top Bollywood actresses.

The Bigg Boss 16 winner, in an interview, said that he likes Alia Bhatt. This is not the first time when he has talked about liking the Highway actress. Previously, when he was inside the Bigg Boss house during season 16, he was talking to Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia. He said that his favourite actress is Alia Bhatt and Nimrat too expressed her love for the actress.

Now, in a recent interview, he said that he wants to go out on a date with the Bajirao Mastani actress, Deepika Padukone. He said, “Although I like Alia Bhatt, I would like to go on a date with Deepika Padukone.” He also revealed where exactly he wanted to take her. He replied, “There is a cafe in the Eiffel Tower of Paris where I would like to go on a date with her. The Eiffel Tower is tall and Deepika is tall so I would like to go there".

The actor gushed about the Pathaan actress and talked about her aura. He said that if one wants to become an actress, one should take notes from Deepika Padukone. “I met her at an event. She has a different aura", he stated. He further shared the incident and said, “Deepika entered the hall. She didn’t make any sound. When she entered quietly, everyone’s heads and eyes turned to her.” He also added that it was the Piku actress’s saree, her presence and her aura that drew everyone’s attention.

On the work front, Shiv Thakare is known for his stint at MTV Roadies in 2017 and later appeared in MTV’s The Anti-Social Network. He shot to fame after he participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and won the show. In 2020, he was seen in Roadies again, but this time as a judge in the audition rounds. In 2022, he appeared in the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. He was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.