Who does not know the ‘Mandali’ of Bigg Boss 16? Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan who enjoyed close bonds in the Bigg Boss 16 house were together referred to as a ‘mandali’. Later, the group was also joined by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. However, in recent times, the reports of a tiff between mandali’s Abdu and Stan have left everyone worried.

Now, in a recent interview, Shiv Thakare reacted to these reports and claimed that there is ‘no fallout’ at all. He mentioned that everyone in mandali is ‘talking to each other’. “Ek word tha jiski poori picture bann gayi hai. People discuss it because they love us. When I heard about these stories of the rift between Abdu and MC, I was surprised and worried. Aisa kab hua? I asked both about it but nothing happened. It’s a minor misunderstanding. A lot of things happen when you meet. There is no fallout, and everyone is talking to each other in the group we have created. We pull each other’s legs,” Shiv told E-Times.

The Bigg Boss 16 runner-up further mentioned that he will make sure that ‘mandali stays intact’ till the time he is around. “Chhoti chhoti cheezein hongi toh bhi Mandali tootegi nahi. Nothing has happened. This get-together is an answer to that. If MC didn’t have a show, he would have been here. In fact, we will plan another get-together in a few days and MC will also attend it. I am not sure about Abdu, as he could be travelling," Shiv added.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik sparked fallout rumours with his Bigg Boss 16’s ‘mandali’ last week when he said, “mandali… mandali khatam (‘mandali’ is over)," leaving Bigg Boss fans heartbroken.

Later during his Instagram live session, Abdu revealed that he is no longer on talking terms with MC Stan. He mentioned that even though he calls Stan, the rapper does not answer it at all.

