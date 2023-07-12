Shiva Rajkumar Celebrates His 61st Birthday; Thousands Gather Outside His Home

Shiva Rajkumar is one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. He has a massive fan following and has had a fantastic career spanning over three decades. Shiva Rajkumar has starred in over 125 films and has received accolades for his performances. He is the eldest son of popular Kannada film personality, Dr Rajkumar. Shiva Rajkumar made his debut with the 1986 hit film Anand. According to reports, the film turned out to be a huge success at the box office and his performance received a lot of critical acclaim. Shiva Rajkumar celebrates his 61st birthday today, July 12. Fans were spotted gathering at his residence on this special day.

Shiva Rajkumar celebrated his birthday for the first time after his brother, actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s death. For the past three years, he refused to celebrate this day and used to urge his fans not to gather outside his residence. This year, Shiva Rajkumar grandly celebrated his birthday. Thousands of fans gathered near his house for the birthday celebration. They came with huge flexes and cut-outs of their favourite star. His fans were even spotted bursting crackers, shouting Puneeth Rajkumar’s name on the special occasion.

On this occasion, makers have dropped the teaser of his highly-anticipated upcoming film, Ghost. The teaser is full of action and power. It starts with a few people approaching Shiva Rajkumar’s character, who sits on a chair with alcohol on the table. The teaser ends with him calling himself an OG, which means Original Gangster. The film is directed by MG Srinivas and also stars Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash and Archana Jois in prominent roles.

The movie is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under the Sandesh Productions banner. The music of the movie is given by Arjun Janya.