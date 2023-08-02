Shiva Rajkumar Is The New Brand Ambassador Of Karnataka Milk Brand Nandini

The affiliation of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with Kannada superstars has now become a norm as actor Shiva Rajkumar has now been appointed as the new brand ambassador of the state-run milk brand Nandini. The KMF chairman Bheema Naik shared this news with the consumers and fans of the actor through his official Twitter handle.

He felicitated and congratulated Shivanna (as the actor is affectionately called) with a bouquet of flowers. He shared the image of him, MD Jagadish and the actor while doing the same. However, as per the latest reports, Shiva Rajkumar will be receiving no remuneration from KMF for becoming Nandini’s brand ambassador.

While talking to the media after the announcement, Shiva Rajkumar said that this is a matter of pride for him and he is thankful to the government for bestowing this opportuning on him. He further stressed the fact that Nandini should be encouraged as it is India’s pride and is associated with Indian farmers. The actor also shared that the shooting for the Nandini advertisement will be done soon.

He said that he feels this is his duty towards the farmers rather than a sacrifice of pay. His late brother and Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar had been an ambassador for Nandini milk products from 2011 to 2021. He also didn’t charge any remuneration for the same during his tenure.

As far as Shiva Rajkumar’s film career is concerned, he is not only acting in Kannada films but in other languages as well. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film of Rajinikanth- Jailer. Shivanna recently attended the Jailer movie audio launch event in Chennai. The audio launch event of this movie will be aired on Sun TV on August 6. The Jailer movie is slated to release on August 10.