Shiva Rajkumar's Birthday Might See A Big Update On The Ghost

The much-anticipated film Ghost, starring Kannada film superstar Shiva Rajkumar, is set to make headlines on his upcoming birthday, July 12. In 2022, the movie’s poster was released and quickly went viral. This pan-India film, directed by Srini, is touted as an action-packed heist thriller. It is being produced by popular politician Sandesh Nagraj under his Sandesh Productions banner. While not all the details of the movie have been revealed yet, it remains a hot topic of discussion among Shivanna’s fans.

In March, T-Series released the motion poster of the film, giving audiences a glimpse into its genre. It is believed that Shiva Rajkumar will portray the role of a gangster involved in a heist. The animated video showcased Shiva Rajkumar, sporting a gold chain around his neck and a cigarette in his mouth, presenting a swaggy look. The motion poster also depicted an intense chase sequence involving the police.

On July 12, it is expected that some significant news about the movie will be revealed on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Fans of Shiva Rajkumar are eagerly anticipating announcements such as a new song, the character’s name, or other exciting details. More information about the movie is set to be unveiled on July 12th.

Similar to 2022, when the movie poster was released on his birthday, it is likely to quickly become a viral sensation. The poster showcased Shiva Rajkumar holding a gun, with several cars standing in the background. The film is directed by Srinu, known for his work in the movie Birbal, and features cinematography by Mahen Simha. The editing will be handled by Deepu S Kumar.