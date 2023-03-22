Days after Shivangi Joshi left her fans shocked after she shared a picture from a hospital, she has now revealed that she has been discharged. Recently, Shivangi held an Instagram live session when she shared that even though she was admitted for six days, she is back home now. The actress also mentioned that even though she is home now, her treatment is still underway.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame further revealed that she has a few more tests left before the doctor would let her completely go off the glucose drip. She shared that at home, she is being taken care of by a nurse.

Shivangi also clarified that it wasn’t a kidney failure but only an infection in her kidneys. Therefore, she asked her fans to take care of themselves and keep themselves hydrated. “Many fans asked me why I was drinking coconut water and water so let me clear it. I had a kidney infection. It wasn’t a kidney failure. I would urge everyone to stay hydrated and keep having an ample amount of water. I realised this when my condition worsened due to my negligence in staying hydrated. I have now made it a point to take care of myself, drink more water and stay healthy," she said.

Shivangi also shared how she cannot wait to get back to work and said, “As soon as the drip gets removed I will rush to work. I have been missing the shoot and that vibe."

Shivangi shared a picture from the hospital last week when she left her fans shocked and worried. “Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff and grace of God, I’m feeling better,” she wrote.

“This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering and healing. Lots of love Shivangi,” the actress added.

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama released on OTT platform Amazon miniTV. Prior to this, she also appeared in Balika Vadhu’s second season along with Randeep Rai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here