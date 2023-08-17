Shivathmika Rajashekar Under Fire From Trolls For Pictures In Blue Kurta

Shivathmika Rajashekar, a renowned actress in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, is not only admired for her acting prowess but also for her fashion sense. Since her debut in 2019 opposite Anand Devarakonda in KVR Mahendra’s film “Dorasani," she has consistently captured the audience’s attention. The actress recently shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, showcasing her impeccable style.

In the photos, Shivathmika can be seen wearing a blue sleeveless kurta adorned with intricate sequin work. Her accessories were kept minimal, with a pair of elegant silver jhumkas complementing her outfit. Her makeup featured a subtle no-makeup look, accentuated by nude lipstick, eyeliner, and a delicate black bindi. She completed the look with flowing open tresses.

Captioning the post with a simple “Mmkkaaahhhh," Shivathmika exuded confidence and elegance.

As is often the case with social media, the comments section showed a mix of appreciation and criticism. Fans showered her with compliments, hailing her as a “dusky beauty." Yet, some users chose to leave derogatory remarks and even trolled her. One comment questioned her decision to post pictures, given her father’s legal situation, while another criticized the enhancements made to the images.

Shivathmika Rajashekar is the daughter of Rajasekhar Varadharajan and Jeevitha Rajashekar, prominent figures in the Telugu film industry.

According to a report by India Today, Shivathmika’s parents were recently sentenced to one year in jail by a Nampally court in a defamation case filed by producer Allu Aravind. This legal dispute arose from allegations made by Rajasekhar and Jeevitha in 2011 regarding irregularities in the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. After a lengthy legal battle spanning over a decade, the court issued a one-year jail term and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for defamatory statements. The couple has obtained bail and can appeal to a higher court.

On the professional front, Shivathmika Rajashekar embarked on her career as a producer before transitioning to acting. She has been featured in films like Evadithe Nakenti, Nenjuku Needhi, and Satyameva Jayate, among others. Her latest appearance was in Krishna Vamsi’s Ranga Maarthaanda, released on March 22.

The drama film boasted an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam in leading roles. Praised for her performance, Shivathmika received accolades for her role. Ranga Maarthaanda, produced by Rajashyamala Entertainments, Housefull Movies, and Mythri Movie Makers, achieved significant success at the box office.