Shivathmika Rajashekar's Beachside Night Stroll Captured, Check Photos

Telugu film industry’s rising star, Shivathmika Rajashekar, continues to captivate her fans not only with her impressive acting skills but also with her impeccable fashion sense. Known for her remarkable choice of scripts and on-screen performances, the talented celebrity has now become a style icon, making headlines with her sartorial picks. Recently, she set the internet abuzz as she shared a stunning photo of herself taking a leisurely stroll along the beach.

Shivathmika Rajashekar is the youngest daughter of prominent Telugu actor Rajashekar Varadharajan and actress Jeevitha Rajashekar. The actress uploaded a photo of herself on Twitter and wrote, “Chennai.” In the snap, she can be seen dressed in a sunshine yellow saree and paired it with a black sleeveless blouse. She wore small jhumkis, a bindi and a nose piercing to complete her look. From the picture, it looks like she was taking a walk at the beach.

A fan wrote in Telugu which when translated into English read, “There is no competition for a beauty like you in any dress.” Another one commented, “Looking so beautiful.”

Shivathmika Rajashekar made her debut as an actress in 2019 with the movie Dorasani where she was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother Anand Deverakonda. The actress quickly gained the audience’s attention and appreciation for her work. She has also worked in the Tamil industry and made her debut with Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. A few of her notable works are Panchatantram, Nitham Oru Vaanam and Ranga Maarthaanda, Nenjuku Needhi, and Nitham Oru Vaanam.

Prior to her venture into acting, Shivathmika Rajashekar was a producer and has worked on projects like Evadithe Nakenti, Nenjuku Needhi and Satyameva Jayate. She was last seen in Ranga Maarthaanda which hit the theatres on March 22, 2023. It is directed by Krishna Vamsi. The movie starred Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam among many others.