Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna's Fan Behaves Rudely With Her, Snatches Phone From Her Hand; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna tackled a rude fan with grace and the video of the same is now going viral. The Pushpa 2 star was in Mumbai on Monday, completing a few engagements, when she came across a few excited fans outside her vanity van. As always, Rashmika obliged to requests for photos. While she posed with fans as they took photos, she offered to take a selfie for a fan. However, the person behaved rudely with her.

In a video shared on Instagram, the unidentified fan was seen snatching their phone from her hand. Although rude, Rashmika chose not to react. She continued to sport a smile and allowed other fans to take photos before she made her way into the vanity van. Watch the video below:

Rashmika had a busy Monday. The Pushpa 2 star was spotted outside her vanity on a set a couple of times, wearing different outfits. In the first video, Rashmika was seen wearing a floral-printed dress with her hair perfectly done, in the second, she was seen in a black saree. Rashmika wrapped work and was spotted making her way back to the airport. Later in the night, Rashmika was spotted at Hyderabad airport, confirming that she is back home.

On the work front, Rashmika has a busy second half of the year. In Bollywood, Rashmika will be seen making her comeback on the big screen with Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and also features Anil Kapoor. The film has been delayed to December.

In the south, she has Rainbow with Shaakuntalam star Dev Mohan and Rao Ramesh. The film is directed by Shantharuban. She will also be seen as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise aka Pushpa 2, headlined by Allu Arjun.