Sholay To Trishul, 5 Unforgettable Films Of Sanjeev Kumar

When we rank the best performances in Indian cinema in any genre, at least one movie of the late Sanjeev Kumar is sure to make it to each list. He could make the audience of every age group relate to his characters with his impeccable acting skills. He has left behind a treasure trove of films that speaks highly of his love for experimentation. This space articulates Hari Bhai’s (Sanjeev Kumar’s other name) works which are cherished forever by the fans.

Sholay (August 15, 1975) - Sanjeev Kumar played one of the iconic characters of his career named Thakur Baldev Singh in Sholay directed by Ramesh Sippy. Thakur Baldev Singh was shown as a former police officer, who hired two outlaws, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). The dialogue “Loha abhi garam hai, maar do hathoda" spoken by Sanjeev Kumar in his heavy voice still resonates with the audience.

Aandhi (February 13, 1975) – In Aandhi, Sanjeev Kumar essayed the role of hotel manager JK who ties the nuptial knot with Aarti Devi (Suchitra Sen). Their marriage hits troubled waters due to JK’s lack of ambition in life. They later separate but he still supports his wife in the elections. Aandhi, directed by Gulzar, was banned as it was reportedly based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (July 7, 1978) - Directed by BR Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh tackles themes like monogamy, infidelity and betrayal. Hari Bhai enacted Ranjeet Chaddha’s role, a married man who has an affair with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (Ranjeeta Kaur).

Khilona (April 8, 1970) – Sanjeev Kumar won accolades for portraying one of the best roles of his career named Vijay Kamal Singh in this movie who was a mentally challenged person. Directed by Chander Vohra, Khilona is regarded as a cult classic.

Trishul (May 5, 1978)- Hari Bhai also received appreciation for his role as a shrewd businessman Raj Kumar Gupta in Trishul, directed by Yash Chopra. He was nominated for the Filmfare award as well in the best supporting actor category for this role.

Besides these films, Sanjeev Kumar proved his acting mettle with films like Dastak, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Naya Din Nai Raat and others.