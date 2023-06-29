Shooting For Malayalam Film Sree Muthappan Wraps Up In Kannur

The much-awaited Malayalam film Sree Muthappan is making a lot of buzz amongst the fans. The Chandran Narikode directorial film stars Joy Mathew and Ashokan in the lead roles. There’s good news for the movie buffs. Wondering what? The film has wrapped up its shooting in Kannur.

Sachu Aneesh produces the film Sree Muthappan under the banner of Prathithi House Creations. Muyyam Rajan, a prominent Malayalam writer, and Biju K Chuzhali, a well-known playwright and director, wrote the screenplay for Sree Muthappan, which was researched by PP Balakrishna Peruvannan. Reji Joseph is in charge of the film’s cinematography.

Muthappan is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and Siva who was born during the Kali Yuga period. Muthappan is also known as Thiruvappana, Vellatam, Cheriya Muthappan, Valiya Muthappan, Ambala Muthappan, Puralimala Muthappan, and more names.

Prior to Sri Muthappan, director Chandran Narikode had given another amazing film to the audience which was released in 2017, named Paathi. Paathi is a film about spreading awareness about abortion.

Paathi featured Indrans, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sasi Kalinga and Joy Mathew as lead characters. The horror drama was produced by Gopakumar Kunhiveettil. Ramesh Narayanan is the music composer of the film.