Shooting For Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Shine Tom Chacko Film Begins

Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s upcoming venture with director Haridas has begun its shooting on Friday. A puja ceremony was also held at Pala Aldrin’s Nellola Bungalow. The ceremony was also attended by Cooperation and Registration Department Minister VN Vasavan. The yet-to-be-titled film is helmed by Haridas and backed by Biju V Mathai, under the banner of One Day Films. Along with Vishnu Unnikrishnan, the film also has Shine Tom Chacko and Aju Varghese in key roles. It is touted to be a comedy entertainer and has been written by veteran filmmaker Raffi.

Pavithra Lakshmi, Sneha and Chinnu Chandini will be seen as the female leads in the film. Sreenath Sivasankaran will be scoring the music, while Vishnu Narayanan will be handling the camera and veteran V Saaja is the editor. It is reported that the shooting will be done in Kochi and Pala in Kerala. According to eports, the storyline of the film revolves around a politician played by Shine Tom Chacko and a thief, which is said to be essayed by Vishnu.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan starrer Kallanum Bhagavathiyum was released on the big screens on March 31. The film is helmed by director East Coast Vijayan and written by AK Anil. It is said the film narrates the story of a thief whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a goddess. Mokksha, Anusree, Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Jayan Cherthala, Rajesh Madhavan, Maala Parvathi and Noby Marcose are playing prominent roles in the film.

Shine Tom Chacko was part of the recent film Dasara, featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh. He is gearing up for the theatrical release of ADI which is scheduled on April 14. Shine Tom Chacko also has Aaram Thirukalpana, Velleppam, Kerala Express and Dance Party in pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here