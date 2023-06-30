Shooting Of Indrajith Sukumaran-starrer Marivillin Gopurangal Wrapped

Actor Indrajith Sukumaran and talented director Arun Bose have joined forces for an upcoming Malayalam film, titled Marivillin Gopurangal. Interestingly, the film has now wrapped up its filming process, passing a significant milestone.

The makers took to their social media handles to share this news, generating buzz and anticipation among eager fans. Anticipation is high as the makers are aiming to release the film later this year. Get ready to be moved by the emotional journey that Marivillin Gopurangal has in store for you. Sharing the wrap-up post, Indrajith wrote in the caption, “It’s a wrap #Marivillin Gopurangal." Check out the post here:

Touted to be a feel-good entertainer, Marivillin Gopurangal boasts an impressive cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Shruti Ramachandran, Sarjano Khalid, Vincy Aloshious, Vasisht Umesh and Roro. Directed by Arun Bose and Pramod Mohan, the film promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Marivillin Gopurangal is backed by Kokers Media Entertainments. With veteran composer Vidyasagar, cinematographer Shyamprakash MS and editor Shaijal PV on board, the core technical team is set to deliver excellence in their respective fields. The makers have reportedly revealed that the film is scheduled to grace the theatres during the autumn season later this year.

Indrajith Sukumaran is best known for films such as Left Right Left, Amen, Lakshyam and Ee Adutha Kaalath. His other notable projects entail Night Drive, Lucifer, Kurup, Ezra, Godfather, City of God, Thuramukham and many more. The actor has a few films lined up including Ram, Mohan Das, Bandra, Ithihasa 2, Naragasooran and L2: Empuraan, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Arun Bose has made a notable name for himself as a film director, screenwriter, editor and producer, with a strong focus on Malayalam cinema. He marked his directorial debut with the highly acclaimed Malayalam film Luca in 2019. Arun is best known for films including The Way of a Wave and Marivillin Gopurangal. He also has a film titled Mindiyum Paranjum in the pipeline.