Shooting To Release Date, All You Need To Know About Dharma Keerthiraj-starrer Talwar

Dharma Keerthiraj is one of the leading actors in the Kannada film industry. He is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie Talwar. And now, many new updates about the film have garnered everyone’s attention and created excitement among the viewers.

According to the latest reports, the shooting of Dharma Keerthiraj starrer Talwar is complete. Censor board members have watched this film and have provided the U/A certificate. The actor’s role in the movie is going to be a surprise for everyone.

Reports added that Dharma, who has done numerous movies in lead roles and has not done any negative characters yet, will be portraying a role of a villain in the upcoming movie. His new role will undeniably be a complete surprise for his fans. He will reportedly also have a five-fight sequence in this film.

The movie is said to convey a message of love when two families will be shown how to get reunited after facing many odd situations for love. Apart from Dharma, the movie will also star Karthik Jayaram, who is known for his work in the Colors Kannada television soap opera Ashwini Nakshatra.

Talwar is said to have four songs and the music will be composed by KB Praveen. The movie’s release preparation has also started. As per reports, the makers are planning to release the teaser for the movie in the first week of September. The film is said to have good action sequences.

Meanwhile, Dharma Keerthiraj was recently seen in the action drama film The Fighter Suman. The movie was written and directed by Ravi Sagar M and also featured Rajani Bharadwaj, Zayleen Ganapathy and Nimika Ratnakar in pivotal roles. It revolved around the son of a rich businessman, Suman, who falls in love with a girl named Pooja, only to have her mysteriously killed. Devastated, Suman leaves his family and moves to a new place to heal.