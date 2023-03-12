Shashwat Singh is the voice behind some of the chartbuster songs in Bollywood. Whether it was ‘Haan Main Galat’ from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, Kesariya Dance Mix from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Mere Sawal Ka from Shehzada or his debut song Wat Wat Wat from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha, his songs have always managed to leave an impression on his fans. Show Me The Thumka from Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is another quirky addition to the list.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Shashwat, who started his musical career by releasing independent music, revealed whether his priorities have changed after gaining widespread recognition in Bollywood. He explained, “That has happened. The transition or focus from independent music has kind of shifted. But of course, I still love independent music. It’s just that I do independent music in its most independent form. I don’t have a backing or label so the work has slowed down because we keep traveling for our gigs. And there’s so much studio work to do. So Bollywood has called me on their side and I am happy. It feels great. But I am still making new music. I don’t make it a point that I have to release ten songs in a year. As the music is coming to me, I keep making it. And in the last few years, it slowed down due to many personal reasons as well. Post-Covid, things were not right so I decided maybe to prioritise certain things. But you will soon hear independent music from me."

Shashwat Singh has also been touring with Arijit Singh, the sensational voice behind Jhoome Jo Pathaan for a while now. The duo have showcased their songs across several countries in jam-packed live concerts. Arijit Singh also recently covered Varaha Roopam from Kantara at one of his concerts that won everyone’s hearts. When asked what makes him such a trailblazing live performer, Shashwat answered, “What makes him great is the amount of practice he has applied to his craft. The number of years he has spent doing riyaaz, exploring vocals. He never just practices but explores his vocals. Like if he hears a new technique or a new song where the vocalist has done something, he’ll try to understand what has happened and just adapt. That’s one of his biggest qualities."

He further added, “Another big quality that he has is that he is very down-to-earth. When he is performing on stage, he would interact with you. He is very easy to approach that way. He interacts with everyone in the audience, no matter if they are standing in the front or behind. And if the stage is huge, he goes behind the console and shakes hands with everyone. It’s a big thing because all those people who’ve gathered there, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. He ensures that he gives everyone that importance, not only just the people who spent more money on the expensive tickets but also those who stand continuously for three hours just to watch him. He is a great human being in general. He is humanitarian. And on stage what makes him great is the years and years of riyaz he has done and he still does a lot of practice. So it’s non-stop. That’s what legends are made out of."

Even though Shashwat Singh started his playback journey with AR Rahman and has been the leading voice in his ambitious film 99 Songs, the singer has also gone on to collaborate with Pritam for a number of films. When posed a question about the style of music composition by both the composers, Shashwat explained, “I think AR Rahman Sir likes to experiment a little more with the singer. He will personally come to the studio and record and sit and jam for hours. With Pritam, the amazing thing is that he lets you have a take on the song. He gives you initial brief and then if you do justice with your own approach, if the nuances are fine, he keeps that. He likes to retain that. Both of them have a very different way of working. It has proven over a period of time that both are effective. I am just happy that I am getting to collaborate with these guys. Then I worked recently with Amit Trivedi. He likes different styles and he also likes to jam, it’s fun with him as well. So all of these composers have their own style and approach. They bring out the best in their singers."

