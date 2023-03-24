Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is having a good time in the Maldives. The television actress, who flew to the island destination with her husband Rahul Nagal for his birthday, has been sharing stunning pictures from her trip. On Thursday morning, the diva gave fans a sneak peek of her fun time on the beach, donning a black bikini. In the first picture, the Kumkum Bhagya star is seen all happy as she takes a selfie on the beach. Other pictures also show her resting on the sun lounger, playing in the sand, posing for the camera and much more.

For the outing, Shraddha donned a black bikini that consisted of a plunging neckline and a cut-out design on the waist. She completed the look with no makeup and tied her hair into a messy bun. Along with the string of pictures, she also wrote, “Talk to the sand.”

Fans were quite elated on seeing the actress having fun and flocked to the comment section to praise her. One of the users wrote, “Uff, these poses.” Another user wrote, “Super pretty.” One more user wrote, “Looking lovely. Have fun.” However, Shraddha, who is known for playing a ‘doting bahu’ Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, left a section of her fans disappointed by her bold avatar. One fan commented on her post: “Tum Preeta hi achi ho." Another one wrote, “You look beautiful in a saree." A third user said, “I didn’t expect this from you. What does it show in the serial? What does it show in real life?"

A day prior, the actress also shared pictures of her chilling by the poolside in a bathrobe. In the pictures, Shraddha is seen sunbathing and sipping on some juice. She also shared a video that shows the view of the pool. Along with the photos, she wrote, “A much-needed break & vacay therapy.” Take a look at the photos below.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has shared vacation pictures on her social media handle. She previously uploaded pictures from her trip to London. In the photos, Arya is seen posing for the camera, donning a pink tracksuit.

Shraddha Arya is married to Rahul Nagal, who is an Indian Navy Officer. They first met through a mutual friend and started dating shortly after that. They tied the knot on November 16 in 2021.

On the work front, Shraddha is preparing to make her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s next directorial project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In addition to this, she plays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Kundali Bhagya.

