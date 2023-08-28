Shraddha Das' Boho Crop Top Is Perfect For A Casual Outing

Shraddha Das has been winning hearts with her remarkable performances in Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali films. The actress also makes head turn with her sartorial choices. With her innate ability to ace different looks, she has mesmerised the fashion world. She keeps treating her fans to different looks on Instagram. Recently, Shraddha dropped some oh-so-gorgeous pictures of herself on social media, leaving her fans in complete awe. The endearing string of pictures shows Shraddha Das in a stylish and steal-worthy outfit. She embraced the basics as she slipped into a multicoloured crop top with a front knot and black trousers. Her boho top featured a plunging neckline, stripes, and three-quarter sleeves. Her well-tailored black pants enhanced her look, which she completed with minimal makeup, a watch, and oxidised earrings. She looked gorgeous with her hair open, which she seemed to have straightened.

Fans were left starstruck as Shraddha uploaded her stunning pictures. They immediately began pouring in their love for the actress and also admired her beauty. One of the fans commented, “Beautiful Smile.” Another one said, “Wow. You are like wine! Love the candid laughing pose!” One of them also called her hot and penned, “Super duper hot and beautiful.”

Earlier, Shraddha had dropped a photograph of herself in a casual avatar. The picture invited many adorable comments from her fans. Shraddha donned a sleeveless white knitted top and a pair of blue shorts, which she accompanied with a pair of white slippers. She went all-natural for the photo and tied her hair in a messy bun.

Shraddha has also wowed the audience with her acting skills in numerous notable films like Lahore, Sanam Teri Kasam, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, and PSV Garuda Vega. She has also appeared in many other films including The Bridge, Kotigobba 3, Panther, One Small Story, Great Grand Masti, Guntur Talkies, Dictator, Nagavalli, and Superstar Kidnap. Shraddha is all set to be seen in a few upcoming projects including Chai Shai Biscuits, Arrdham, and Lechindi Mahila Lokam.