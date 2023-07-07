Shraddha Kapoor Confirmed, 'Excited' For Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion? Know Here

Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be sharing the screen together. Reportedly, Shraddha has been finalised for Kartik’s next movie titled Chandu Champion.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha has signed the movie and is also ‘excited’ about it. “Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan are scouting for a leading lady, and they are keen on Shraddha Kapoor playing the role. The actress is excited about the project too. As of now, she is the lead in the race. Currently, Sajid and Shraddha are in talks and working out the modalities,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, no official statement has been made as of now.

This is for the first time that Kartik and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. Previously, Kartik also made a special appearance in Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is reportedly a sports drama. It will be biopic of Murlikant Petkar - India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Earlier this month, it was reported that Kartik has already started shooting for the film. “Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala feel that the title is apt for the film as it goes well with the journey of the character. While it’s quirky, it also attempts to create a memory of what Bajrangi Bhaijaan did back in 2005. The director and producer duo are attempting to create a conversation around the film and also push people to discuss the title," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha which also stars Kiara Advani. Released on June 29, the film has already crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in Stree 2. The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana and will hit theatres next year.