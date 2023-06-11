Shraddha Kapoor Flaunts Her 'Sunday Jhalli Mood' In A New Post, Check It Out

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The romantic drama also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. When she is not acting, Shraddha likes to take to her social media and tease titbits from her personal life. Maintaining that trajectory, the Aashiqui 2 actress gave a glimpse of how her Sunday unfolded.

Shradhha Kapoor dropped a slew of pictures on her timeline that aptly summed up her day. The album starts off with a cute selfie in her light yellow night shirt, an adorable picture with her pet dog, a snap of her lunch plate with rice, pulses, cauliflower and other condiments, a close-up of her pooch, some pictures of nature like a guava hanging from a tree and flowers and finally concludes with a blue sky. She wrote in the caption, “What’s your Sunday mood??? Mine is Jhalli “.

Meanwhile her fans were quick to compliment her on her ‘jhalli’ looks. One of them commented, “Shraddha I am obsessed with ur hair cut agar hair cut karungi thi mummy datengi". Another one wrote, “Humara Sunday mood toh Kuch nhi tha pr apko photos ka intzaar jarur tha jo pura hua❤️" Someone else said, “Omg this short hair on you". A fan also stated, “Aapke post ne humara din bana Diya ❤️".

On the professional front Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are gearing up to start Stree 2 in July 2023. She also has Nagin and Chalbaaz in London in the pipeline. She was previously seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also starred Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. The film was recently released on the digital platform.