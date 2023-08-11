CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shraddha Kapoor Hails Gangubai, Thalaivii At Rising India She-Shakti; Says 'Great Time For Women In Films
2-MIN READ

Shraddha Kapoor Hails Gangubai, Thalaivii At Rising India She-Shakti; Says 'Great Time For Women In Films

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 21:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Shraddha Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii.

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended CNN News18’s Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi.

With rich content-driven and commercial films, Shraddha Kapoor has come a long way in showbiz. With a career spanning over 12 years, the actress has created a niche for herself and is known for portraying strong female characters on screen. Speaking about the representation of women in Indian cinema at CNN News18’s Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi, the actress opined that ‘it’s a great time for women to be in cinemas right now’.

Praising Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, the actress added, “With films like Gangubai [Kathiawadi], Raazi, Neerja, there’s Manikarnika, some of them are blockbusters, some of them not. There’s again Haseena Parkar, Thalaivii. So I feel that, people are on the look out of strong female characters, strong stories. Frankly I feel, because we are at a good space right now, I would be open to any interesting stories.”

She further added, “There is this ongoing conversation whether, a film is a representation of society or vice versa. And frankly I feel, it’s a conversation I don’t think we can ever land up with a conclusion. I do feel that even before the entire OTT wave came on, we had films like Neerja, we had films releases where women have become the central character. So a lot of time, when people say, with OTT people can experiment, I don’t entirely agree with that. I feel we have seen some massive theatrical releases. I feel that, it’s also about the market in some way. I also feel that has a role”.

During the event, Shraddha was also asked if she’s walked away from films, if a role wasn’t good enough, she she shared, “Absolutely I have. And I feel like that is my responsibility to do that because I feel that the audience that I have built for myself now, they would not want to see me in parts where there isn’t a strong layer to that part. So, in a way I am responsible to them as well. There are a lot of NOs that I’ve been saying.”

News18’s Rising India Initiative embodies a commitment to fostering thought leadership and facilitating crucial discussions on groundbreaking innovations and our nation’s future prospects. This exceptional event unites visionaries, decision-makers, and influential speakers from all corners to unlock the boundless potential of India. You can watch the Rising India conclave here.

first published:August 11, 2023, 20:57 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 21:12 IST