Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Alia Bhatt, Calls Her An 'Absolute Delight' In RRKPK | Rising India She-Shakti

Shraddha Kapoor attended CNN News18’s Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi on Friday, August 11. During the event, Shraddha revealed that she recently watched Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Stree actress appreciated Alia Bhatt’s performance in the movie and called her an ‘absolute delight’.

“In my peer group, there are so many people doing such good work. I recently watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and I absolutely loved Alia in it. I thought she was extremely effortless, so natural, and an absolute delight to watch. I thoroughly enjoyed watching her," Shraddha said.

Asked about the iconic actors she looks up to, Shraddha added, “So many icons I look up to. I have them in my own household. To begin with, I admire them for the way they have brought me up. The kind of work they have done is phenomenal."

During the session, Shraddha also talked about the negativity on social media and mentioned that she tries to focus on good things. “I apply the same kind of thinking with which I have been brought up, which is perspective, what you pay attention to grows, if I focus on love and adulation and when I share some candid aspects of my life maybe someone is going to get inspired in some way also. So, I focus on that. Very very frankly. I feel that it is also something I use as my strength," she told the host. The actress has over 80 million followers on Instagram.

News18’s Rising India Initiative embodies a commitment to fostering thought leadership and facilitating crucial discussions on groundbreaking innovations and our nation’s future prospects. This exceptional event unites visionaries, decision-makers, and influential speakers from all corners to unlock the boundless potential of India. You can watch the Rising India conclave here.