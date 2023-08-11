Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Was Offered A Cameo In Stree: 'I Requested Them...' | Rising India She-Shakti

Actress Shraddha Kapoor attended CNN News18’s Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi on Friday, August 11. During the session, on being asked how much of the choices she has made with regards to the roles she has chosen in films is deliberate and how much of it is organic, Shraddha weighed in on how she choose to play a ghost in Stree, a role not many would have thought of taking on.

She said, “I don’t think I have spoken about this when we were promoting Stree, but I’m very grateful to my director Amar Kaushal and producer Dinesh Vijan for the film. When the film was offered to me, I was expected to play a cameo, a special appearance. I was just so amazed and entertained with the premise of the film. It had a larger social message that was put across in an entertaining manner. So, I requested them, ‘Can I be a part of the cast? Can this not be a special appearance? I don’t want to feel like this is a special appearance.’ And they completely agreed to it. And for me to be the frontrunner, to be on the poster of the film — I felt proud. I was also proud because for filmmakers to touch upon social causes, social conversations in an entertaining manner, is tough. I don’t know how many of them do it very successfully."

How much say do you have as an actress to dictate what the story should be told, how a part should be played out, she said, “When you start meeting makers, producers for a film, very early on I can can gauge how they see a character. and collaborative the team is going to be. You can gauge the producer, director’s energy. If you think your character isn’t going to be given equal importance or portrayed in the right way, then be aware of it. Take your time to ask questions. Look for the red flags."