Shraddha Kapoor Takes An Auto Ride For Her Gym, Fans Call Her ‘Down To Earth’

Shraddha Kapoor’s name is synonymous with fashion and fitness. The actress was earlier spotted marking her attendance at the gym. She arrived for the same in an auto. The paparazzi even asked, where’s her car to which she smiled and said, ‘Best Aahe Auto’ which translates to ‘Taking an auto is best’ to travel.

A video of the same has gone viral now. Shraddha kept it cool and comfy in a blue T-shirt which she teamed with black track pants. She also wore a mask. Fans on seeing the video, admired her for simplicity. One of them wrote, “Such a down-to-earth actress really I have seen Deol’s family and Shraddha such a humble lady in this earth.” Another one wrote, ‘Simplicity 🔥.’ ‘Shraddha Kapoor the most simple and down-to-earth personality in Bollywood ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ read another one.

Have a look at the video:

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following. The actress often shares fun moments and selfies on her Instagram. Earlier last week, she uploaded a bundle of selfies, which gave a glimpse of her Sunday. Sharing the same, ‘What’s your Sunday mood??? Mine is Jhalli.’

The album starts off with a cute selfie in her light yellow night shirt, an adorable picture with her pet dog, a snap of her lunch plate with rice, pulses, cauliflower and other condiments, a close-up of her pooch, some pictures of nature like a guava hanging from a tree and flowers and finally concludes with a blue sky.

On the professional front Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are gearing up to start Stree 2 in July 2023. She also has Nagin and Chalbaaz in London in the pipeline. She was previously seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also starred Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. The film was recently released on the digital platform.