Shraddha Kapoor To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Chandu Champion? Here's What We Know

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aryan are likely to star opposite one another in director Kabir Khan’s next, Chandu Champion. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik has already begun shooting for the sports drama and Shraddha is leading the race to star opposite the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kabir and Sajid are ‘keen’ on Shraddha playing the leading lady. Kartik and Shraddha were last seen together on screen when the former made a cameo in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Chandu Champion will be their first outing as the leading pair.

As per the report, Sajid and Shraddha are discussing the modalities and the actor is ‘excited’ for the role. The film will be shot over six months, with ample time for post-production for VFX elements.

The film is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024. A source told Bollywood Hungama that both Kabir and Sajid are confident that this will be a landmark film in their careers.

The source added, “Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala feel that the title is apt for the film as it goes well with the character. While it’s quirky, it also attempts to create a memory of what Bajrangi Bhaijaan did back in 2005. The director and producer duo are attempting to create a conversation around the film and also push people to discuss the title."

Kartik is currently enjoying the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha as the film has crossed the 50-crore mark since its release on June 29.

Kartik will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui’s 3, the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. The makers are yet to finalize a leading lady. Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently prepping for Stree 2 with Rajkumaar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee among others.