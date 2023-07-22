Shraddha Kapoor Wraps Up First Schedule of Stree 2 in Chanderi, Sports Ethnic As She Flies Back To Mumbai

Earlier this month, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, dressed in a simple pink salwar suit, as she left for the shooting of Stree 2 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi. She is now back in town after completing the first shoot schedule of the film.

Shraddha, who likes to mostly keep in simple in ethnic wear, looked pretty in a yellow salwar suit as she walked out of the airport. She tied her hair back in a bun and accessorised her look with gold hoops and white sandals. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the makers of Stree recently announced the sequel that is already being shot. A motion teaser that said the filming has started was dropped this month. Taking to their Instagram handles, the lead cast of the film, shared the teaser and wrote in Hindi, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!😱 स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!"

Stree, a comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK, takes inspiration from the urban legend Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) of Karnataka. The story revolves around a witch who kidnaps men at night while they are alone, leaving only their clothes behind. ‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy film. The 2018 film starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in the lead roles. Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi played supporting roles in the movie. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film was dubbed a blockbuster hit and received praise from audiences and critics.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the movie Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which garnered a positive response from the audience. Currently, as per reports, she has signed her new film, Chandu Champion, however, an official confirmation is awaited.