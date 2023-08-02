Shraddha Kapoor's Fan Goes Down On Knees With a Bouquet of Flowers, Leaves Actress Blushing; Watch

Fans often get overwhelmed when they come face to face with their favourite stars. Seeing them in person after watching them on the big screen can be a surreal experience for many. On Monday, a fan of Shraddha Kapoor had a memorable encounter with the actress at the airport. The fan greeted her with a bouquet of red roses and surprised everyone when he went down on his knees. Touched by the gesture, Shraddha shook hands with her superfan and posed with him for the paps.

Shraddha looked charming as always in a white full-sleeved tee paired with white shorts. She accessorised it with white, keds canvas sneakers. She carried a traditiona, multi-coloured jhola-style bag and wore small, silver hoops. The actress kept her short hair open. Check out the video here:

Earlier this month, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as she returned after wrapping up the shoot of the first schedule of Stree 2 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi.

Meanwhile, the makers of Stree recently announced the sequel that is being shot with a motion teaser. Taking to their Instagram handles, last month, the lead cast of the film, shared the teaser and wrote in Hindi, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!😱 स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!"

Stree, a comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK, takes inspiration from the urban legend Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) of Karnataka. The story revolves around a witch who kidnaps men at night while they are alone, leaving only their clothes behind. ‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy film. The 2018 film starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in the lead roles.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the movie Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which garnered a positive response from the audience. As per reports, she also stars in Chandu Champion.