Shreya Dhanwanthary has treated fans to a busty social media display, posing for a photo with her shirt unbuttoned and exposing her cleavage. The 34-year-old actress smiled for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage in the white unbuttoned shirt which she teamed with a pair of black pants.

The Family Man star’s curves were on full show as the actress went braless for the racy photoshoot. She looked glamorous as she struck a series of sensuous poses. Shreya simply captioned the photo, “Monochrome".

Shreya Dhanwanthary can carry off any look and her Instagram handle is proof. She is an avid social media user who keeps posting her sexy photos for her fans and followers. The actress enjoys a good fan following and every time she shares glimpses of her photoshoots, it takes no time for those to go viral. Earlier, Shreya shared a couple of monochromatic photos in a sexy top.

Shreya made her showbiz debut with the 2009 Telugu film, Josh. She has been a part of films such as Sneha Geetham, Why Cheat India, Looop Lapeta and Chup: Revenge of The Artist. However, the actress got her big break with Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man. Shreya will next be seen in Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, and Rohan Mehra, bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India.

She is also shooting for Lionsgate India Studios titled Nausikhiye with Amol Parashar and Abhimanyu Dassani, will be directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

