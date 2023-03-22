Shreya Dhanwanthary Ditches Pants for Sexy, Low-Cut Top, Looks Hot in Monochromatic Photos

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary can carry off any look and her Instagram handle is proof. She is an avid social media user who keeps posting her portraits for her fans and followers. The actress enjoys a good fan following and every time she shares glimpses of her photoshoots, it takes no time for those to go viral. Recently, Shreya took to Instagram to share a couple of monochromatic photos in a sexy top.

For the shoot, the Chup: Revenge of The Artist actress ditched her pants to pose in a top. She strikes a serious pose for the monochromatic photos. Sharing those, she wrote, “Monochrome"

Take a look:

As soon as she posted the photos, her fans and followers took to the comment section to praise her beauty. One user wrote, “It’s not even afternoon and this the best picture of the day ✨" while another user shared, “So beautiful sexy" Another comment read, “Gorgeous"

After knocking it out of park with Chup, actress Shreya Dhanwanthary explored the music video scene with the track Rubaab with rapper and singer Kaam Bhaari.

Shreya made her showbiz debut with the 2009 Telugu film, Josh. She has been a part of films such as Sneha Geetham, Why Cheat India, Looop Lapeta and Chup: Revenge of The Artist. However, the actress got her big break with Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man. Shreya will next be seen in Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, and Rohan Mehra, bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India.

She is also shooting for Lionsgate India Studios titled Nausikhiye with Amol Parashar and Abhimanyu Dassani, will be directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

