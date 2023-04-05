HOT! Shreya Dhanwanthary Flaunts Bikini Body in Lace Bra, Thong; Check Out Her Sexy Photos

Shreya Dhanwanthary has treated fans to a sexy social media display, posing for a photo with her shirt unbuttoned and flaunting her insane figure. The 34-year-old actress sensuously posed for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage in the black unbuttoned shirt which she teamed with a matching lace bra and thong.

The Family Man star’s curves were on full show as the actress went bold for the racy photoshoot. She looked glamorous as she struck a series of sensuous poses. Shreya simply captioned the photo, “Monochrome".

Earlier, Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a photo of her posing with her shirt unbuttoned and exposing her cleavage.

Shreya made her showbiz debut with the 2009 Telugu film, Josh. She has been a part of films such as Sneha Geetham, Why Cheat India, Looop Lapeta and Chup: Revenge of The Artist. However, the actress got her big break with Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man. Shreya will next be seen in Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, and Rohan Mehra, bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India.

She is also shooting for Lionsgate India Studios titled Nausikhiye with Amol Parashar and Abhimanyu Dassani, will be directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News