Shreya Dhanwanthary Reunites With Dulquer Salmaan, Drops BTS Photos From Gulaab And Guns Set; Check

Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan will be soon sharing screen space in an action thriller film titled Gulaab and Guns. Right from the actor’s quirky look to the storyline, the drama has created excitement among fans. Well, the makers recently released the look of Shreya Dhanwanthary as Yamini on social media. And today she shared a series of behind the scene photos on her Instagram handle. To note, Shreya and Dulquer have worked together in Chup which also starred Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shreya shared photos featuring her and Dulquer. Both are making goofy faces for the camera. While in one of the clicks, they are also seen reading the script. “Reunited with this new and upcoming actor after Chup! @dqsalmaan. Yamini & Arjun (A BTS look at us working hard & hardly working)”, reads the caption. Fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Another HiT Loading.” Another wrote, “Someone’s missing from these pics.”

Take a look here:

Introducing her character as Yamini, Shreya shared a photo writing, “एक गुलाबी शाम with #yummyamini (A pink evening with #yummyyamini)." She styled the outfit with diamond jewellery and held a red rose.

The film’s trailer had dropped earlier this month. It also features Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. The film will be an action-comedy with elements of thriller. It will be set in the 90s. In the trailer, Rajkummar’s look included a thick head of hair and a stylish jacket. The actor has previously displayed his comedic skills in thrillers like Stree. The trailer also shows Dulquer Salmaan as a ‘family man’. He will portray the character of a cop in the film.

Netflix released the film’s trailer with the caption, “Get your paana, pistol and roses ready! @rajanddk have created a genre-mashup unlike any before blending romance, comedy, pulp, action with lots of thrills and kills. #GunsAndGulaabs, streaming from Aug 18, only on Netflix"

The film is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. of The Family Man fame. The film will mark their second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao after the 2018 movie Stree. It will also see Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao reunite on screen for the third time, after Shaitan and Badhaai Do.