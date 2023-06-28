Shreya Ghoshal Deletes Tweet On Not Getting Credit In KJo's ‘Dream Team’ In RRKPK Song Tum Kya Mile

Shreya Ghoshal had recently retweeted a post that spoke about her not getting credit in Karan Johar’s ‘Dream Team’ behind the romantic number Tum Kya Mile. The singer has now deleted the same and posted a fresh tweet. The song which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghosh.

The post she had retweeted read, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she’s in fact singing the most beautiful part of the song!.” It has now been deleted from Shreya’s timeline.

The fresh tweet from Shreya’s timeline read, “After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumKyaMile is pure love. Song out now.. Love you @arijitsingh, you sound heart melting beautiful.”

After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumKyaMile is pure love 😍 Song out now.. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani https://t.co/hlkhEWAxG6— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) June 28, 2023

Fans were upset when Karan Johar shared the song’s teaser writing, a ‘dream team’. Several users asked, “Where is name Shreya Ghoshal in the teaser?" “Atleast give credit to Shreya Ghoshal as well. Why only male singer? @karanjohar,” read another one.

Tum Kya Mile which released today gives us a glimpse into everything Karan Johar cinema quintessentially stands for. There’s Alia clad in stunning chiffon sarees serenading Ranveer in the backdrop of snow capped mountains. This marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Hours before sharing the song, Karan Johar revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru". He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true." Karan also apologised to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperature.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. While the Guddi (1971) duo of Dharmendra and Jaya will play Ranveer’s onscreen grandparents, Shabana will be essaying the role of Alia’s grandmother.The film will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.