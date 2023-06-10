Shri Krishna Actor Sarvadaman Banerjee's Workout Pics Go Viral, Fans Compare Him To Hrithik Roshan

With an irreplaceable smile, when actor Sarvadaman Banerjee narrated couplets from the Bhagavad Gita for the 1990s Indian television series Shri Krishna everyone was glued to the screens. In Ramanand Sagar’s 1993 TV production Shri Krishna, he played the major role of Lord Krishna. The show ran for 4 years from 1993 to 1997.

Sarvadaman Banerjee is now in the headlines after a training photo of his resurfaced online. People are praising his incredible transformation. Sarvadaman posted a picture of himself working out on Twitter earlier, and it received a lot of prase back then too..

Banerjee seemed to be working on strength training and muscle building. In the gym, the Shri Krishna actor, now 58, looks no less than Hollywood heavyweights Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. His physique suggests that he devotes a significant amount of time to exercise. He frequently shares photos of his exercises on Instagram.

As soon as the post went viral, fans couldn’t keep calm. One of the users commented, “Respected sir, can you tell which diet you follow?" Another user tweeted, “Yes. He continues to inspire us. Long live Sarvadaman Banerjee."

Fans have even gone on to compare him with stars such as Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh in terms of fitness, especially at his age.

Sarvadaman Banerjee also recently uploaded images of his birthday celebrations, which was a joyous family affair, and his fans showered him with love and wishes.

He has taken a break from acting for the time being. Sarvadaman now runs a meditation centre in Rishikesh. He also manages a non-profit organisation. The name of this agency is Pankh. Sarvadaman’s Pankh programme provides education to over 200 children, as well as work training to approximately 50 impoverished women in Uttarakhand, enabling them to have a dignified life.