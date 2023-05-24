Shriya Pilgaonkar, The Daughter Of Sachin Pilgaonkar And Supriya Pilgaonkar, Had No Star Kid Journey

Shriya Pilgaonkar has received adulation from the audience for her acting in the Mirzapur franchise, The Broken News and other projects. She is the daughter of veteran actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar and enjoyed massive popularity during the 90s. But Shriya didn’t experience a typical star kid journey.

She made her acting debut with the short film Chal Chaliye directed by Tanmay Agarwal. After that, she acted in another film Ekulti Ek directed by her father. She was also nominated for News 18 REEL Movie Award under the Best Debut Actress category for the film Fan. She also received accolades for her acting skills in The Gone Game, Guilty Minds, The Broken News and other projects as well. She gained fame for her acting in the web series Mirzapur in which she played the role of Sweety Gupta.

In an interview with News18, the actress described her journey in the film industry. Shriya said that the film industry is based on talent, luck and opportunity and a lot of these three factors are not in anybody’s hands. According to the actress, she has a positive attitude and is working hard. She added that she is happy that her parents are proud of her work in the film industry.

Shriya Pilgaonkar now is looking forward to the second season of The Broken News. She will reprise her much-appreciated character Radha Bhargava in the sequel. In an interview with ANI, Shriya said that she is happy with the response received by season 1 of The Broken News. She further said that season 2 will get more exciting and gripping with a whole lot of twists. “Our writing team has done an incredible job with the different themes and stories that the series explores in season 2”, she said.

Besides this, Shriya might also essay the female lead in a film, which is supposedly directed by Saurabh Shukla. If the actress agrees to play the lead, she will act opposite Jitendra Kumar in this film.