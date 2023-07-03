Shriya Saran Dances In Rain With Daughter Radha; Fans Get Nostalgic About ‘Nee Varum Pothu’

This monsoon season, Shriya Saran is embracing her inner child with her daughter Radha. The actress along with her little daughter was seen dancing in the heavy rains. Sharing a bundle of videos on her Instagram handle, Shriya wrote, “Just because it was raining last week. We did this.”

Actress Shruti Haasan on seeing the video took to the comments section and dropped in a bundle of heart emojis. Fans too dropped in heartfelt comments for the mother-daughter duo. A few of them even got nostalgic and commented, ‘Nee Varum Pothu’. This was a rain dance number featuring Saran from her 2005 romantic entertainer Mazhai.

Have a look at the videos:

Time and again, Shriya shares adorable photos and videos of her daughter Radha. They dish out major mother-daughter goals. Shriya dated tennis player Andrei Koscheev for a few years before she tied the wedding knot with him in Udaipur in 2018. The duo welcomed their daughter Radha in January 2021.

Earlier last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shriya opened up about why she kept her pregnancy a secret. “There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that. But the other reason was that I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work.”

Shriya Saran started her acting journey with the 2001-Telugu film Ishtam. She had her first commercial success with Nuvve Nuvve. Shriya is known for films including Drishyam, Manam, Awarapan, and RRR. She has also acted in films such as Sandakari, NTR Kathanayakudu, Gayatri, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Bhageeratha. Now, she has a few films in the pipeline including Kabzaa, Nadada, Music School, Naragasooran, and Drishyam 3. She was last seen in The Music School.