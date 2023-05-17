Shriya Saran Explains Reason For Improved, Better-Written Roles For Women Now

Actress Shriya Saran has impressed us with her performance in the Drishyam franchise. But it is her ability to speak her mind that makes her even more special. The way she claps back at trolls, commenting on her fashion choices and personal life, with her witty remarks is truly commendable. Not long ago, in an interview with DNA, Shriya opened up on how the narrative of women characters in films has changed today. The actress appeared to be content with the fact that better roles are being written for females, with the age factor taking a backseat.

Shriya said that filmmakers today are trying to create unconventional storylines. With the plot becoming more content-driven, the characters portrayed in films are also rapidly changing. “Cinema is not just about a girl falling in love with a boy. Often, it’s about what happens after,” shared Shriya. She expressed her happiness in stories being curated surrounding female characters of all age groups.

Shriya, who has been doing back-to-back films like Tadka, RRR, Drishyam, and Kabzaa at the age of 40 further credited the increased shelf life of actresses to the writers as well as the audience whose taste in films has changed nowadays. “I think that’s come with the audience and the writers, who are given a lot more importance now,” said the actress.

Citing examples from the Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, Shriya revealed that there the scriptwriters are also considered to be “stars.” She said that when filmmakers narrate the story of any movie to an actor or actress, they first mention the name of the writer. This indicates that in the South industry, writers are an equally important part of a project.

Shriya Saran’s latest cinematic venture, titled Music School, marked its premiere in the theatres on May 12. Cast opposite 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi, the musical drama is helmed by Papa Rao Biyyala. The film revolves around how kids nowadays are dragged into the rat race. In a bid to perform well in their studies, these children are forgetting to cherish art and culture. So far, Music School has been getting positive reviews from the masses.