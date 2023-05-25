Shriya Saran Looks Dreamy In This Green Thigh High Slit Gown, See Pics

Shriya Saran, who received huge accolades for her recent film Drishyam 2, is also known for her impeccable fashion choices. From busty dresses to backless gowns and thigh-high slit outfits, she slays in every outfit she wears. Recently, Shriya posted a series of photos from her latest photo session, which is currently going viral.

In the photos, she is sporting a sleeveless green dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. On her official Instagram account she shared this set of sultry pictures of herself in the sexy outfit. The actress opted for nude makeup, kept her wavy traces open and rounded off her look with a pair of nude heels. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Dreamy”, in the caption. Take a look at the pictures:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Beautiful ma’am”, and another one said, “Hotness.” Many others showered red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment box.

A few days back, the actress shared another set of pictures where she was seen slaying in a sleeveless sequined olive green dress. She chose minimal makeup and completed her look with a pair of stud earrings, bracelets and matching heels. “Memories," read her caption.

Shriya Saran tied the knot with Russian businessman Andrei Koscheev in Udaipur in 2018. Every time they go out together, the duo sets major couple goals. They welcomed their first child, Radha, on January 10, 2021.

Shriya made her acting debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam, but she had her first commercial success with the 2002 film Santosham. Later, she appeared in many successful movies like Chatrapathi, Sivaji: The Boss, Mission Istaanbul, RRR and Drishyam franchise, to name a few. She was last seen in the musical film Music School, written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Sharman Joshi, Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswami.